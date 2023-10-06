AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 10 people were arrested amid a recent drug bust operation on charges related to alleged fentanyl trafficking, alongside one other person who was already in state custody.
According to the US Attorney’s office, law enforcement agents and officers during the bust operation seized “size firearms, hundreds of fake M-30 fentanyl pills and bulk US currency.”
The people charged after the bust included:
- Gary Eugene Carlisle of Albuquerque, NM, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Robert Tucker Witt of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Rebecca Ann Schmitkons of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Julian Gabriel Apodaca of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Rachel Lynn Waddell of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl
- T Blue Bloomer of Lubbock, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Michael David Winbigler of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Lucas Paul Blanke of Tijeras, NM, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Elesaio Ben Guzman Maestas of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Katherine Valencia-Morales of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Kylie Nicole James of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
This announcement from the US Attorney’s Office comes after Carlisle, Witt, Schmitkons and Apodaca were indicted in Amarillo in August on charges related to alleged fentanyl possession and trafficking after incidents in both July and August.
The announcement noted that each of the people indicted could face up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.