AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 10 people were arrested amid a recent drug bust operation on charges related to alleged fentanyl trafficking, alongside one other person who was already in state custody.

According to the US Attorney’s office, law enforcement agents and officers during the bust operation seized “size firearms, hundreds of fake M-30 fentanyl pills and bulk US currency.”

The people charged after the bust included:

Gary Eugene Carlisle of Albuquerque, NM, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Robert Tucker Witt of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Rebecca Ann Schmitkons of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Julian Gabriel Apodaca of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Rachel Lynn Waddell of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

T Blue Bloomer of Lubbock, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

Michael David Winbigler of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Lucas Paul Blanke of Tijeras, NM, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Elesaio Ben Guzman Maestas of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Katherine Valencia-Morales of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Kylie Nicole James of Amarillo, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

This announcement from the US Attorney’s Office comes after Carlisle, Witt, Schmitkons and Apodaca were indicted in Amarillo in August on charges related to alleged fentanyl possession and trafficking after incidents in both July and August.

The announcement noted that each of the people indicted could face up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.