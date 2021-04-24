7th Annual TPC Golf Classic held at Comanche Trail Golf Course, benefitting area charities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 7th Annual TPC Golf Classic teed off this morning. Golfers took in a few holes of golf in the tournament, hosted by Texas Panhandle Charities at Comanche Trail Golf Course.

Vice President of Texas Panhandle Charities, Tim Case, said the while the proceeds from the event mainly benefit the Panhandle Angels Foundation, which assists pediatric cancer patients and their families, they also benefit other area charities.

“We expect to raise typically between twelve and twenty thousand dollars depending on the year,” Case said. “And we’ve got great weather this year, so I think it’ll be a little bit better than some of the other years. And we donate the majority of that money back to the Angels and we also have some of the other charities, we also do the food banks.”

Other area charities that TPC supports include Coffee Memorial Blood Center, Family Support Services and the Texas Epilepsy Foundation.

For more information about TPC, including how you can donate, click here.