AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fathers Day DadFest Car Show event in Hereford was established in 2016 by Pastor Ted Taylor of the Nazarene Family Church to celebrate Father’s Day.

According to the DadFest, Pastor Ted had the idea of gathering a few old cars together, which lead him to partner with church member Raymond Guzman. Guzman immediately called upon his buddy George Luna, who is also a lover of classic cars. Together they formed the committee, the committee quickly saw the vision and worked effortlessly to bring this to life!

The inaugural DadFest event was put together in two weeks, with 78 cars and motorcycles participating. The DadFest committee knew they were on to something. DadFest has evolved into a two-day event with participation from the entire community, supported by the local chamber and several local businesses. Hot Rodders travel to Hereford, from all over Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arizona, to display their rides.

On Friday, June 16th, the event will host a free cookout, time trial and burnout, and meet and cookout as well as the DadFest Golf Scramble Tournament.

On Saturday, June 17th will be the parade starting at 10 AM, followed by the car show starting at 11 AM.

For more information, including how to register for the event, you can go to https://dadfestherefordtexas.com/