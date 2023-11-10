AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 78-year-old homeowner was found dead after a “manufactured home” caught on fire in northeast Amarillo on Friday morning.

Officials detailed that at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday morning, PCSO and the Potter County Fire Department were called to the 4300 block of SH 136 on a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, PCSO reported that units found a manufactured home fully engulfed in flames. The 78-year-old homeowner was then found dead inside the home after PCFD extinguished the fire, according to PCSO.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will assist in the ongoing investigation and PCSO said that further information will be released “when determined by the investigating agencies.”