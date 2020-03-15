SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday is St.Patrick’s Day and the town of Shamrock is holding its annual St.Patrick’s celebration with a weekend full of events.

This is the 74th Annual St. Patrick’s Celebration in Shamrock and it has been designated by the state legislature as the official St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the entire state of Texas.

This is a three-day event that started yesterday with the opening of the carnival and continues today and tomorrow.

They kicked off the events for today with a 5K Run for Life and one-mile walk at 8:00 a.m. this morning followed by the 74th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Later in the day they will crown Miss Irish Rose and have The Big Dance at the BBNI Building to wrap up the night featuring music from Flatland Cavalry & Read Southall.

People from all over come out to attend the parade and even make the trek back home to Shamrock for the celebration such as Tanner Reynolds who now works in Abilene.

Reynolds said, “It’s one thing you wait for. It’s a tradition even if you move away from you always come back for St. Patrick’s Day in Shamrock Texas. I stay for the entire weekend, headed back down to Abilene for work. I go to the carnival eat all the food, they have a rib cook-off, corn hole tournament. I’m about to be a corn hole champ, I tell you what. It’s exciting. Shamrock Texas. It’s really fun, St. Patrick’s Day in March. “

Preparations are already being made for next year’s event which is the big 75th celebration and tomorrow’s events include the Ranch Rodeo & Open Bronc Ride and Lad-n-Lassie Pageant both happening at 1:00 p.m.

