GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County Officials report that three fires burned across Gray County on Tuesday and Wednesday with seven unoccupied structures burned.

One of the fires started at about 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday and burned 575 acres. Officials said one firefighter was injured after suffering slight burns on their arms.

A second fire started at 5:11 a.m. on Wednesday at Highway 70 and J. Officials said three structures were lost and no lives were lost.

The third fire started at about 12:05 p.m., Wednesday when smoldering bark caught the back of a barn on fire at County Road 6 and J. The barn was lost and no injuries were reported said officials. 50 to 60 acres were affected and crews are still mopping up hot spots.