AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “7 Star Horse Therapy,” is a nonprofit organization that provides equine-assisted therapy for those with physical, mental, and emotional needs.

The organization serves clients with many disabilities that include ADHD, autism, down syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder through two forms of therapy.

“We do therapeutic riding. So that goes more on the physical aspects, you know, the people that have like down syndrome, cerebral palsy, stuff like that,” said Edna Zack facility administrator. “Then we have equine assisted psychotherapy for the mental side, you know, people would stress depression, PTSD and we do a lot of like veterans, stuff like that.”

The organization is hosting its 2nd annual golf tournament this October to benefit its clients.

“It’ll be able to give scholarships to families that, you know, can’t afford these sessions. You know, our goal is to help, you know, have our families not have to pay, you know, for a full session, because, you know, a lot of people can’t afford that,” said Zack.

Zack talked about what she hopes comes from the event.

“I hope that we can get more businesses to know about us. In the community to know more about us and what we offer,” said Zack. “We’d love to know, get more therapeutic, you know, clients out here and more, you know, equine assisted psychotherapy clients,” said Zack.

The tournament is on Oct. 14 at the Comanche Trail Golf Course.

You can find out more about the tournament and how to register here.