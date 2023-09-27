AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 7 Brew Coffee is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its Amarillo location and present a $2,000 donation to a local nonprofit during a ceremony on Wednesday at 2110 S. Western St.

At the ceremony, according to organizers, 7 Brew will announce the nonprofit that will receive the funds and make remarks about the brand opening in the Amarillo community.

