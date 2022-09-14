AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Seven area high school seniors have been named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program said a news release from the Amarillo Independent School District.

According to AISD, seven of its high school seniors in Amarillo and the Panhandle area were the only students to earn the recognition this school year.

Amarillo High School

Michael Carathers

Mehtan Rahman

Lily Sobey

Jeffrey Zheng

Caprock High School

Christopher Castaneda

Tascosa High School

William Ellis

Elijah Hamilton

AISD said entry by high school juniors into the 2023 Nations Merit Scholarship Program is done by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These students have the opportunity to compete for more than 7,000 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.