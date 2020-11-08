69th Annual German Sausage Festival held in Umbarger

UMBARGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday was the 69th Annual German Sausage Festival at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger.

This year’s German Sausage Festival was different, instead of a meal, the church was selling raw sausage and raw sauerkraut and doing everything via drive through due to COVID-19.

The event was from 11 AM to 3 PM, with 2lbs raw sausage for $12 and and tub of sauerkraut and seasoning for $6.

They had 4,000 lbs of sausage and 3,000 lbs of sauerkraut. St. Mary’s Catholic Church said they raised less money than normal, but still close to $30,000.

All money raised from Sunday’s German Sausage Festival will stay in Umbarger and will go to the upkeep of the church.

The church sold out of food before the time ran out.

