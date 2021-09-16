65-year-old woman dies after fatal crash near Mobeetie

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One woman has died after a fatal crash around two miles west of Mobeetie on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 2:35 p.m., Dolores Patterson, 65, of Wheeler was driving a 2020 Ford Expedition eastbound on SH 152, when the department stated that for an unknown reason, Patterson veered across the westbound land, traveled off the roadway, and hit a tree. The department reports that a seatbelt was not worn at the time of the crash.

According to the department, Patterson died on the scene and was pronounced dead by Wheeler County Justice of the Peach, Mark Brown.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigation the crash and information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigation.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days here.