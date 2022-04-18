AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 60% chance La Niña will continue through this summer, meaning the Texas Panhandle will likely be in for a long drought.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said the odds are pretty good that we will see equal or below equal chances for rain due to the continuing of la niña.

John said as La Niña continues into the summer months, it lines up with the panhandle’s typical wet season.

“Basically May all the way through August is when we see a majority of our rain here on the Texas Panhandle,” said Harris.

John added the tendency for wildfires does go down during the summer months due to the higher amount of humidity that is in the air each day.

“That will help mitigate that threat, plus there will be greening of grass and trees, even though we are in a drought and that will also mitigate that threat,” added Harris.

The Climate Prediction Center also stated that there is a 50 to 55% chance of La Niña continuing through fall.

Both John and Luigi Meccariello, with the National Weather Service in Amarillo said this prolonged La Niña period and drought conditions will mainly hurt producers in the area, such as farmers and ranchers.

Texas A&M AgriLife County Extension Agent for Hemphill County Andy Holloway said that farmers and ranchers make a lot of decisions based on the Climate Prediction Center and the National Weather Service on how to approach things moving forward.

“They watch really closely what John Harris and climatology people have to say and make a lot of their decisions around the knowledge they gain from those kinds of resources,” said Holloway.

Holloway added farmers and ranchers are having to make tough decisions because of the drought conditions.

“One may be to cut down the acres they irrigate; two the kind of crops. Cotton is more of dry land or dry weather crop. It’s used to not having as much rain. As with corn, it takes a lot of moisture and rain to make a crop. So, the farmers are having to make some critical decisions. Like in the case of our ranchers, they are having to make decisions, like do I keep cows, do I go ahead and cull my cows deeper, do I sell some cows to change my stocking rate,” said Holloway.

Holloway said that the drought is approaching the level of severity that the panhandle experienced back in 2011, 2012, and 2013. He said it’s not quite at that point yet, but it’s getting close.

Meccariello added temperatures also may be above average this summer because of La Niña.