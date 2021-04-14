6-year-old dead, woman and infant injured in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A six-year-old boy was killed and a seven-month-old infant was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Armstrong County, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.
On Monday, April 13, at approximately 7:00 pm., 29-year-old Katie Thomason of Claude, was traveling eastbound on US 287 in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, Texas DPS officials said. The semi-truck was parked on the south shoulder of US 287, facing east.
According to authorities, Thomason failed to drive in a single lane drove onto the south shoulder and struck the semi-truck. The 4Runner came to rest in the inside eastbound lane.
The six-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace Lemons. Authorities said he was secured in a booster seat. Thomason and the seven-month-old infant boy were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with minor injuries. Both were treated and released. The baby was secured in a car seat.
Texas DPS said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
