6 injured after rollover accident on Highway 287

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 6 people are injured after a vehicle rollover accident on Highway 287 and County Rd., 2 miles east of Amarillo, at around 6 a.m. this morning, July 14, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says one person was taken by Lifestar with life-threatening injuries while five others in the vehicle were taken by ambulance, two with serious injuries and three with minor injuries. Right now DPS is in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

