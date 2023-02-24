AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed on Thursday, six people with alleged connections to the “Landis Barrow Drug Trafficking Organization” were indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on a number of charges related to drug trafficking.

The charges were split between two indictments, with the first involving four people and nine charges and the second involving two people and three charges. The people and charges on the first indictment included:

Landis Charles Barrow, also known as “Bro” and “Twin” “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances” Three counts of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine (Actual)” “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime” “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm”

Curtis Leroy Gardner “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances” “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine (Actual)” “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine”

Michael Ellis Smith “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances” “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine (Actual)”

Rashod Emery Allen “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances” “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl”



Court documents further detailed that Barrow, Gardner, Smith, and Allen would be expected to forfeit property allegedly related to the charges, including a pistol and $7,000 seized by law enforcement from South Mirror Street in early February.

As of Friday, Barrow, Gardner, and Smith were set to be arraigned on March 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Amarillo Federal Court.

The people and charges involved in the second indictment filed on Thursday included:

Calvin Henry Glover “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine”

Jennifer Lynn Wootters “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine”



As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Glover and Wootters were arrested in the beginning of February after a drug operation that police said was targeting the Landis Barrow Drug Trafficking Organization. On Friday, a jury trial for Glover and Wootters was scheduled for April 10 at 9 a.m. in Amarillo Federal Court after arraignments scheduled for March 3.