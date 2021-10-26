The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Committee announces 5th Annual Panhandle Nurses recognition event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Committee in collaboration with Texas Nurses Association District 2, and the Panhandle Organization of Nurse Executives has announced the 5th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses recognition ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Polk Street United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
The following awardees and scholarship recipients will be honored at the 5th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Ceremony:
- Jessica Albracht – BSA/Nurse Manager, Cardio-IMCU
- Eric Bose – Department of Veterans Affairs/ICU Staff RN
- Devin Carpenter – Parmer Medical Center/CNO, Friona
- Dana Brookwalter – BSA/Shift Supervisor
- Sharon Brewer – Texas Tech University Health Science Center/Assistant Professor/Retention Counselor
- Brenda Chandler – Texas Tech University Health Science Center/Pediatric Oncology RN
- Ronda Crow – Moore County Hospital District/CNO, Dumas
- Treiva Daniels – Amarillo College/Vocational Nursing Faculty
- Kristin De Los Santos – Deaf Smith County Hospital District/Clinical Documentation Specialist, Hereford
- Elizabeth Favela – Coalition of Health Services/ Nurse-Family Partnership Nurse Supervisor
- Brenda Graham – BSA/Harrington Breast Center Recall Nurse
- Glenda Harris – BSA/Director Surgical Services
- Hong Hong – BSA/Night Shift Supervisor, Women’s Med/Surg
- Theresa King – BSA/Cardiac Rehab Lead RN
- Cami Meason – BSA/Nurse Manager, Women’s Center
- Patricia Miranda – Amarillo ISD/Program Director of Student Health Services
- Jennifer Peters – BSA/Maternal Program Coordinator, Educator
- Angela Phillips – WTAMU Nursing Dept/FNP Program Director
- Kiki Ralston – Coon Memorial Hospital, Dalhart
- Amanda (Mandy) Richardson – BSA/ICU Shift Supervisor
- Sandy Richardson – BSA/NICU Shift Supervisor
- John Schnatz – Panhandle Surgical Group/FNP, Surgical Services
- Shelly Seth – Texas Tech University Health Sciences/FNP Assistant Professor
- Erika Soria – NWTH/Director Adult Critical Care Services
- Sally Swan – Spearman ISD/School Nurse
The presentation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Laura Street will emcee the event.
The proceeds received from this will go towards nursing scholarships for students enrolled in various nursing programs throughout the Texas Panhandle said The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses.
The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses said the event was established to raise awareness and celebrate the contributions of nurses to patient care, research, leadership, education and community service of more than 4000 thousand nurses practicing in the Panhandle.