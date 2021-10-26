The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Committee announces 5th Annual Panhandle Nurses recognition event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Committee in collaboration with Texas Nurses Association District 2, and the Panhandle Organization of Nurse Executives has announced the 5th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses recognition ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Polk Street United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

The following awardees and scholarship recipients will be honored at the 5th Annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Ceremony:

Jessica Albracht – BSA/Nurse Manager, Cardio-IMCU

Eric Bose – Department of Veterans Affairs/ICU Staff RN

Devin Carpenter – Parmer Medical Center/CNO, Friona

Dana Brookwalter – BSA/Shift Supervisor

Sharon Brewer – Texas Tech University Health Science Center/Assistant Professor/Retention Counselor

Brenda Chandler – Texas Tech University Health Science Center/Pediatric Oncology RN

Ronda Crow – Moore County Hospital District/CNO, Dumas

Treiva Daniels – Amarillo College/Vocational Nursing Faculty

Kristin De Los Santos – Deaf Smith County Hospital District/Clinical Documentation Specialist, Hereford

Elizabeth Favela – Coalition of Health Services/ Nurse-Family Partnership Nurse Supervisor

Brenda Graham – BSA/Harrington Breast Center Recall Nurse

Glenda Harris – BSA/Director Surgical Services

Hong Hong – BSA/Night Shift Supervisor, Women’s Med/Surg

Theresa King – BSA/Cardiac Rehab Lead RN

Cami Meason – BSA/Nurse Manager, Women’s Center

Patricia Miranda – Amarillo ISD/Program Director of Student Health Services

Jennifer Peters – BSA/Maternal Program Coordinator, Educator

Angela Phillips – WTAMU Nursing Dept/FNP Program Director

Kiki Ralston – Coon Memorial Hospital, Dalhart

Amanda (Mandy) Richardson – BSA/ICU Shift Supervisor

Sandy Richardson – BSA/NICU Shift Supervisor

John Schnatz – Panhandle Surgical Group/FNP, Surgical Services

Shelly Seth – Texas Tech University Health Sciences/FNP Assistant Professor

Erika Soria – NWTH/Director Adult Critical Care Services

Sally Swan – Spearman ISD/School Nurse

The presentation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Laura Street will emcee the event.

The proceeds received from this will go towards nursing scholarships for students enrolled in various nursing programs throughout the Texas Panhandle said The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses.

The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses said the event was established to raise awareness and celebrate the contributions of nurses to patient care, research, leadership, education and community service of more than 4000 thousand nurses practicing in the Panhandle.