5-year-old “Super Reeve” rings the bell after finishing cancer treatment

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Reeve Melugin, the five-year-old better known as “Super Reeve,” rang the bell after finishing cancer treatment on Thursday.

Reeve was diagnosed before the age of two with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His parents, along with his twin sister, Isla, and his older sister Mazie, have been by his side helping him tough out treatments.

For the past three-and-a-half years, the Melugin family have been regulars at Texas Tech Physicians for regular appointments, chemotherapy, and more, but on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021—they were there for a much happier reason.

After a quick check of his labs, Reeve, who has spent most of his five years fighting, had officially beaten his cancer.

With the help of his mom, Brenna Melugin, Reeve rang the bell. He was cheered on by his doctor and family, who wore shirts made to celebrate the occasion.

“We’re feeling so relieved, so happy. It’s been a long journey so it’s still surreal, I would say right now, but blessed beyond measure for sure,” said Brenna Melugin after her son rang the chemo bell.

“So incredibly thankful that we’ve made it this far,” said Jordan Melugin, Reeve’s dad.

Brenna said after everything, they are walking away with perspective.

“And we’ve learned it because many, many children don’t make it to this point and so—incredibly thankful and feel so honored and still so, so honored to have a place here in Amarillo, Texas, at Texas Tech,” Brenna said. “They’ve taken amazing care of us and done everything in their power to help us.”

The family also attributes Reeve’s healing to God, regularly sharing their faith, along with the support of the High Plains community.

Brenna continued, “And Jesus has done the ultimate healing but we’re thankful to be here and have gone through this journey. There’s no place like the Texas Panhandle to go through something like this, with the overwhelming community support and the people that have been behind us every step of the way.”

Then, Reeve and his family walked outside, greeted by grandparents, aunts and uncles, and plenty of hugs and cheers.

The Melugins will still have to take Reeve back the next several years for regular checkups until he is officially cured of his cancer. However, Reeve is doing well and remains in remission—and is finished with cancer treatment.