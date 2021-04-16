5-year-old dies in crash involving multiple vehicles in Childress

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Troopers are investigating after a 5-year-old died in a crash involving multiple vehicles, on April 6, in Childress county.

According to DPS, the first vehicle, an SUV, was going west on FM 2530 approaching FM 268.

A second vehicle, a Ford F-350 was going north on FM 268 and Troopers say the driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and hit the SUV.

DPS said the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the passenger, a 5-year-old, was taken to the hospital, and died from their injuries. Troopers report the driver was not wearing a seat-belt and the child was not in a safety seat.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and the driver of a third vehicle involved was also not injured said DPS

Texas DPS said this crash is still under investigation.