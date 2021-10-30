5-year-old dead after accident in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa said a 5-year-old boy has died after an accident on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to the city, Pampa Police Department, Pampa Fire Department, and Gray County EMS authorities responded to the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Montegue and Hobart at around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities said upon arrival they found two occupants from one of the vehicles in critical condition who were taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center. Later, they said one of them was transported to the University Medical Center in Lubbock and the other to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo.

The other vehicle was occupied by three people, including two children, according to officials. They said they were also taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center before two of them were taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo. Authorities said the third occupant was a 5-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the Pampa Regional Medical Center.

Officials said the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Pampa Police Department.