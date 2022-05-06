CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University just announced that five students have been inducted into the Gamma Phi chapter of Lambda Pi Eta national communication honor society.

These inductees, officials detailed, received their honor cords, membership certificates and pins:

Gabriel Christian Guerrero, a junior digital communication and media major from Hereford;

Hekla Sif Magnusdottir, a junior digital communication and media major from ReykJavik, Iceland;

Laiken McClure, a senior public relations/advertising/applied communication major from Canon City, Colorado;

Jayden Moss, a junior digital communication and media major from Archer City;

Christian Turner, a senior communication studies major from Borger

Carolyn Baum, assistant professor in the Department of Communication explained that Lambda Pi Eta represents the three modes of persuasion: Logos, meaning logic, Pathos, related to emotion, and Ethos, defined as character credibility and ethics.

WT’s Gamma Phi chapter was founded by now-retired communication department head Dr. Trudy Hanson and the organization has inducted 310 students since 1995.

According to officials, students must complete at least 60 semester credit hours, 12 of which must be in communication, a GPA of 3.0 in all courses taken and a GPA of 3.25 in all communication classes taken.