5 United Family employees recognized as Top Women in Grocery for 2020 & 2021 by Progressive Grocer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that five of its employees have been recognized by Progressive Grocer as Top Women in Grocery for 2020 and 2021.

The United Family said the honorees included Kora Rush, Mandy Tomlin, Kami Golightly, Robin Cash, and Rebekah Bernal.

A panel of judges narrowed down the group of nominations down to a few hundred from more than 1,000. The awards are split into three categories: Senior-Executive Level, Rising Star, and Store Manager.

As the 2020 recipients, Rush was recognized in the Rising Star category while Tomlin was recognized in the Senior-Level Executive category. As the 2021 recipients, Golightly and Cash were both recognized in the Rising Star category while Bernal was recognized in the Store Manager category said The United Family.

“We are so proud of all five of these terrific leaders for their accomplishments and the way they represent our company on a daily basis,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “These five ladies have had incredible success in our industry and this recognition is a testament to that. They are phenomenal leaders and we are lucky to have them on our team.”

The Top Women in Grocery award program was developed by Progressive Grocer to recognize the role women play in the North American food retail and grocery industry said The United Family.