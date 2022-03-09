CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that troopers arrested two people and seized more than five pounds of suspected cocaine and $22,600 in cash during a traffic stop by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers in Carson County.

According to DPS, at around 1:30 a.m., on March 3, a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle that was going east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. DPS said the trooper found two plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected cocaine and one vaccuum-sealed bag containing cash under the front passenger seat.

DPS said the driver Luis Garcia, 51, and Paola Ruiz, 30, both from El Paso, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and money laundering. Both were taken and booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS said these drugs were allegedly being taken from El Paso to Oklahoma City.