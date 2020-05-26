5 more cases of antiviral drug distributed to Amarillo area, Gov. Abbott says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is sending five more cases of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, to two Amarillo hospitals.

The governor’s office said the cases were provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, DSHS distributed 11 initial cases across the Texas Panhandle.

RELATED: More remdesivir comes to the Amarillo area

“The Lone Star State continues to prioritize the health of our fellow Texans and ensure that medical providers across the state have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these cases of remdesivir to communities across the state of Texas. Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide for our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials said remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The medication is being distributed according to COVID hospitalizations at the county level to ensure it is getting to where it is most needed.

The governor’s office said DSHS reviewed the distribution methodology with the Infectious Disease Task Force Rapid Assessment Subcommittee, Texas Hospital Association, and the chair of the Texas Health Care Industry Strike Force on COVID-19, and that all three groups were supportive of the methodology as proposed with the data available.

Officials told us medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in intensive care.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: