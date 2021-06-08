5 medical leaders honored at City Council Meeting

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting city leaders spent part of the meeting with a proclamation honoring five medical leaders and their efforts to find solutions as the pandemic hit the city.

Mayor Ginger Nelson thanked them for their efforts to keep patients safe and cared for in our hospitals, and the fact that they were available whenever needed for an entire year during the pandemic.

Those honored were Dr. Scott Milton and Dr. Todd Bell from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dr. Michael Lamanteer from BSA, Dr. Brian Weis from Northwest, and Dr. Rodney Gonzalez from the Amarillo VA.

Each was presented with a key to the city as well.