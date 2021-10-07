5 indicted for murder after Memorial Day Weekend shooting kills teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A total of five arrests were made in June in connection to the drive-by shooting death of Chloe Vivens, 18, over Memorial Day Weekend. According to court documents, all of those arrested were indicted in late August.

The five arrested, now charged with the murder of Vivens:

  • Arrington Grace Sleeper, 17
  • Caden Shawn Walden, 17
  • Ezikedis Davis, 21
  • Antonio Lavante Sonia, 18
  • Christopher Denlly Green Jr., 18

According to police, Vivens was shot while parked in a driveway on the 800 block of S Florida, at around 9:45 p.m. on May 30. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 31.

Sleeper was arrested on June 4 related to the incident. Walden was arrested on June 21, Davis on June 22, Sonia on June 23, and Green surrendered himself to officers on June 24.

