AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal said there have been five fire fatalities in the city in the first two months of 2022.

Jacob Diaz, the Amarillo Fire Marshal, said that number of deaths from fires is unusual at this point in the year.

“In the previous five years, we have not exceeded three per year,” said Diaz on Wednesday. “So five in the first two months, that’s extremely high.”

According to Diaz, fire investigators determined three of the five deaths were accidental.

“One of them was a result of a stovetop flame being used to heat a home and then two of them were a result of oxygen, medical oxygen being used while smoking,” Diaz said. “So, these are definitely preventable fires.”

He said using an open flame to heat your home is especially dangerous.

“It can cause a fire but it can also, open flames emit carbon monoxide, which is very deadly, poisonous gas,” he continued. “You don’t smell it. You don’t see it and it can incapacitate an individual pretty quickly.”

Randall County Fire Marshal, Troy Ducheneaux, said on Thursday there has been one fire death in Randall County so far this year.

He said a man died from smoke inhalation with no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

“Make sure that you know you test your smoke detectors also,” said Ducheneaux. “We see that a lot of these these home fatality fires don’t have working smoke detectors.”

He also said people should use appropriate home heating devices.

“Never use outside heating devices for indoor eating, that being propane type heating devices, patio heaters, anything like that,” said Ducheneaux. “always make sure that you have proper distance and clearance away from indoor heaters, away from any type of combustible items.”

He continued, “There needs to be at least a three-foot circular distance around those so they can work properly, get enough air into their systems, and to be able to dissipate that heat out like it’s supposed to, without igniting anything close by.”

Ducheneaux also encourages people to check on elderly people who live alone.

“Make it a regular point to could check on them. Find out what’s going on in their lives,” said Ducheneaux. “You know, are they using the proper heating technique for their homes? And if not, you know, give them a helping hand.”

He said if you live in a rental property, by law your landlord should supply a working smoke detector.

“If you don’t have one, reach out to your local fire department or Red Cross and find out if they have a program to get at least one working smoke detector in your house that will help out in hopefully present prevent disaster from happening.”