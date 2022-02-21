Correction: The Texas Department of Public Safety has sent corrected information on the names of some of the suspects.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), five people were arrested on Thursday and Friday as a result of an online sting operation targeting those “attempting to sexually exploit children.”
DPS reported that those arrested as a result of the operation, which was conducted alongside other local and state agencies, were arrested for online solicitation of a minor.
The people arrested included, according to DPS:
- Matthew Fletcher, 34, of Amarillo
- Cody Estep, 26, of Dumas
- Abishek Abishek, 22, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada
- Conner Mylander, 25, of Amarillo
- Dakota Martinez, 31, of Amarillo
During the operation, DPS said that 52-year-old Darren Pittman of Amarillo was also arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.