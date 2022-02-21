Correction: The Texas Department of Public Safety has sent corrected information on the names of some of the suspects.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), five people were arrested on Thursday and Friday as a result of an online sting operation targeting those “attempting to sexually exploit children.”

DPS reported that those arrested as a result of the operation, which was conducted alongside other local and state agencies, were arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

The people arrested included, according to DPS:

Matthew Fletcher, 34, of Amarillo

Cody Estep, 26, of Dumas

Abishek Abishek, 22, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Conner Mylander, 25, of Amarillo

Dakota Martinez, 31, of Amarillo

During the operation, DPS said that 52-year-old Darren Pittman of Amarillo was also arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.