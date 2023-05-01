DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department highlighted both an ongoing memorial and a moment of irony from the weekend on its social media.

According to the fire department, an ongoing funeral tradition for fallen firefighters reflects the tradition of communities summoning firefighters for help by ringing the station bell five times, three times. This is echoed during the funerals of firefighters killed in the line of duty, such as former Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres, who were killed in an early October 2022 accident on US 54.

On the same day that the Dalhart department began what will be a week-long memorial for their fallen comrades, during which they will keep red lights on near the station entrance until next Monday morning, officials said they “ironically” experienced another “5-5-5” call. Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 500 block of Rock Island at around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, to which they responded with five units alongside Hartlety Fire Chief Scott White and Dalhart police and EMS.

In the wake of the somewhat-serendipitous fire and the beginning of the memorial week, the Dalhart VFD invited “everybody across the nation to turn their porch lights red in the remembrance of our fellow fallen heroes.”