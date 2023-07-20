AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On your mark, get set, go Amarillo!

It’s the Fourth Annual TFIT Walk and Run beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 29 at Bones Hooks Park located at 2000 N. Hughes St.

“It’s really about what I’m supposed to do,” said Jermaine Turner, organizer of the event. He said health is wealth and told MyHighPlains.com that it’s part of his purpose in giving back to the community.

“All forms and fashions are welcome to participate in the T-FIT walk, and there’s no discrimination whatsoever,” Turner explained. “No matter how young you are, no matter how old you are, no matter how wise you are, or how smart you may think you are, or along those lines, you know, everybody’s welcome.”

The event will feature food, drinks, vendors, an award ceremony, and health professionals will be on hand to answer any questions.

When it comes to exercising and health, Turner said it’s not a one size fits all subject.

“Everyone has a different metabolism rate, they have a different background, sometimes their experiences with their work environment. What I tell people is that, you know, you’re like a blank canvas, and your work of art,” Turner told MyHighPlains.com. “So whatever goal that you want to achieve, you’d have to see where you are as an individual personally. It just really depends on what your goals are and what you’re trying to achieve.”

Just like any other health subject, lifestyle choices are key.

“It’s okay to have certain foods, it’s okay to have certain drinks. Make sure that portion control is number one priority, because as much as you consume, you will have a byproduct of that. Be strong in your journey, and be strong with others and develop if you can, if possible, create you a network around you to hold you accountable,” Turner noted.

All of it making for a healthier community.

The event is free of charge and open to any and everyone.