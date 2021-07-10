49th annual Nazareth German Festival brings the fun

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was good food, fun, and music Saturday at the 49th annual German Fest in Nazareth and the panhandle turned out in droves after last year’s event was canceled.

Each year on the second Saturday of July, the town of Nazareth holds its annual German Fest.

Clint Huseman, a member of the Hall Committee said it means a lot for the panhandle to come out.

“Especially after last year with covid, I think it’s something that every community needs it and we’re glad that we’re able to put on this event and hopefully everybody enjoys it,” said Huseman.

Saturday’s event started with a german sausage fest, with the money being raised going to help with the upkeep of the Nazareth Community Hall, plenty of kids activities, and an art and craft show with the proceeds going towards scholarships for high school seniors.

Gregg Gerber, president of the Hall Committee said they start planning for the German Fest in February, and it’s a community effort.

“We have meetings and it’s not just this organization. It’s several organizations. Us it getting together. It takes everybody’s effort to get this done,” said Gerber.

And for next year’s 50th, Gerber said they plan on German Fest being bigger and better than ever before.

Saturday’s event wrapped up with Suds and Sounds with the proceeds from the concert going back into the community.

Also in Nazareth, Saturday saw the grand opening of the Up in Arms Gun Museum.