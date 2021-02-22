47th District Attorney warns residents to look out for plumbing scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Be vigilant. That is the message from 47th District Attorney Randall Sims as the weather improves and frozen water pipes are bursting all over the state.

Sims warned Panhandle residents to be on the lookout for plumbing scam artists who will take your money up front and do incomplete or no work.

“We have seen this type of reprehensible behavior from crooked individuals during the hail storms and other catastrophic situations of years past,” said Sims. “These so called individuals can take advantage of your vulnerable position to scam you out of hundreds and thousands of dollars. Please do not allow yourself to get taken.”

These scam artists may begin knocking on residents’ doors or cold calling to ask if they need any plumbing work done. Ask plenty of questions, get a copy of their driver’s license, bonding and licensing credentials, get a contract in writing, and never pay a large sum of money up front, Sims said.

“We all want our houses fixed and life to go back to normal,” he said. “Just don’t get taken in the process.”

According to Sims, consumers can also protect themselves by using resources like the Better Business Bureau and area Chambers of Commerce. Residents can also go the word of mouth route, by asking for and calling reliable references.