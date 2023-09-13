AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of 47th District Attorney Jason Herring announced that a press conference will be held on Wednesday afternoon related to a July traffic stop in which two passengers were shot and killed by Amarillo police.
The DA’s office said that the press conference would be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the District Courts Building.
As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue on July 9. Amarillo police conducted a traffic stop on a car that officials said had three people inside and a license plate that did not match the car.
While the police were speaking to the passenger in the backseat, according to the department, they allegedly “exited the vehicle and pointed a pistol at the officers.” The backseat passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Andrew Scott Norton, was shot by police and died at the scene.
At the same time, police said that the woman who was a passenger in the front seat, 38-year-old Isidra Clara Castillo, was “struck by gunfire during the incident” and later died from her injuries.
