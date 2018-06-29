41 Pounds of Marijuana Confiscated During Two Traffic Stops in Hartley County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Hartley County Sheriff's Office / Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Two separate traffic stops in Hartley County result in the confiscation of 41 pounds of marijuana.

The Hartley County Sheriff's Office said the first stop happened on June 9 on Highway 87, where officials confiscated 11 pounds.

They said the second happened today, June 29, on Highway 385 near Channing, bringing in 30 pounds.

Officials said the estimated street value is $248,829.