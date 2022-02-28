AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, a four-year-old child was killed in a Sunday morning house fire caused by a gas stove being used for heat.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, the Amarillo Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a single-story house fire in the 1400 block of North Lincoln. Although the home was not showing fire when crews arrived, firefighters found an occupant standing in the driveway. After entering the home, firefighters reported finding one other adult, and the four-year-old victim undergoing CPR in the backyard.

No active fire was found in the search, with the flames appearing to have mostly burned themselves out before crews arrived, according to the department. The home had taken severe fire damage and still held smoke in all areas, and firefighters used a small amount of water to cool down where the fire had started.

The four-year-old was taken to a local hospital, according to the department, where they were pronounced dead.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the scene and ruled the fire accidental, caused by using a gas stove to heat the home. The heat from the stovetop caused the cabinets above it to catch fire, according to the report, and filled the home with smoke.

The Amarillo Fire Department took the opportunity to remind residents to never use an oven to heat their homes. Further, officials advised that anything that can burn be kept at least three feet away from heating equipment like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.