AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four U.S. Citizens from Texas District-13 are now back in the U.S. after being trapped in Afghanistan.

“After 2 weeks and multiple life threating attempts, I am overjoyed to share that 4 U.S. Citizens from #TX13 were part of the first successful ground evacuation since the U.S. left Kabul,” said Congressman Ronny Jackson in a social media post.

Jackson went on to thank the private team involved in the mission.