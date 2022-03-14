AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than four pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 13 pounds of suspected marijuana were seized Monday morning during a Carson County traffic stop, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

At around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, according to the DPS report, a trooper stopped a 2022 Acura TLX that was eastbound on I-40, near Conway, for a traffic violation. The trooper reported that four plastic-wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine and multiple plastic bags containing suspected marijuana were found in the trunk area of the vehicle.

All three people in the car were reported to be arrested, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of marijuana. Those arrested included driver Damian Bell, 24, of Cedar Hill, Texas, and passengers DenDenna Allmaras, 24, of Leeds, N.D., and Demarcus Sumlin, 22, of Memphis, Tenn.

“The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, Calif. to Memphis, Tenn.” noted the DPS report.

