4 pleas handed down by the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four pleas were given in the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson County, Texas by Luke Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District, with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle who prosecuted the cases for the State of Texas and the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding on Aug. 2, according to the office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney.

The office listed the following individuals whose pleas were handed down by the court: