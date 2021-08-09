4 pleas handed down by the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four pleas were given in the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson County, Texas by Luke Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District, with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle who prosecuted the cases for the State of Texas and the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding on Aug. 2, according to the office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney.
The office listed the following individuals whose pleas were handed down by the court:
- Devin Emanual Martinez, 30, from Lubbock, Texas was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison for the third degree felony offense of “driving while intoxicated third or more.” Martinez was arrested by Carson County Deputies on Feb. 20, 2020. The court probated the prison sentence for a period of 10 years. In addition, Martinez was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine to Carson County, $60 lab restitution, $455 court costs, complete 200 hours of community service and comply with “driving while intoxicated conviction” requirements. If Martinez fails to comply with regulations, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
- Robert Wesley Murray, 44, from Amarillo, Texas was placed on four years probation for the “third degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance.” Murray was arrested by a DPS Trooper on Feb. 1. In addition, Murray was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine to Carson County, $350 in court costs and complete 200 hours of community service. If Murray fails to comply with regulations, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
- In a separate case, Murray was placed on four years probation for the “third degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance.” In this instance, Murray was arrested by an officer on June 12. Murray was ordered to pay $350 in court costs. If Murray fails to comply with regulations in this case, he faces up to 10 years in prison. If probation is revoked in both of Murray’s cases, Judge Messer could order that any prison sentence in each case be served all together.
- Herbert Anthony Taylor, 45, from Oakland Calif., was given three years probation for the “state jail felony offense of possession of marijuana.” Taylor was arrested by a DPS Trooper on June 27, 2018. In addition, Taylor was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine to Carson County, $340 in court costs, $180 drub lab restitution and complete 100 hours of community service. If Taylor fails to comply with regulations, he faces up to two years in prison.