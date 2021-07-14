4 of the 5 Borger family members charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection appeared in court today

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four of the five Borger family members charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection appeared in court Wednesday, July 14.

Kristi, Thomas, Dawn, and Kayli, were all released on personal recognizance bond Wednesday, July 14.

They are expected to appear in court via teleconference in D.C. on Monday, July 19.

Joshua Munn, one of the family members charged, was not arrested here in Texas, but in Wisconsin.

He is expected to appear in court next Wednesday, July 21.

According to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the FBI located evidence indicating that Kristi Munn, Thomas “Tom” Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn, and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, based on information they had received from a tipster.

The United States District Court said the investigation revealed multiple videos and social media messages indicating that Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh, Kayli Munn, and a minor were part of a large family that had travelled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.