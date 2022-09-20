AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Overnight on Monday, local law enforcement were involved in a shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, according to Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office detailed that at around 11 p.m. Monday night, off-duty Potter County Deputies working at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting.

Law enforcement said a suspect opened fire, hitting an off-duty deputy, an off-duty firefighter, and a bystander. Deputies then returned fire and hit the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter, and bystander were all sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and, according to law enforcement, the suspect was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.