SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sunray Collegiate Independent School District Superintendent Marshall Harrison announced that four subcontractors were trapped after a structure collapse on the veterinary clinic construction site on Wednesday.

According to Harrison in a video posted to social media, the four people caught in the collapse sustained injuries including broken arms and legs and were hospitalized, but no injuries involved were life-threatening. The cause of the collapse was said to be connected to high winds blowing through the construction site, although the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.





via Sunray Animal Hospital Facebook

During his announcement about the incident, Harrison expressed that the school district wished the injured subcontractors well and that “thoughts and prayers” were with those impacted.