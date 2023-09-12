CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that four former faculty members were recently awarded emeritus status by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

“To earn emeritus status in higher education, one must demonstrate extraordinary contributions to a field of study and a steadfast commitment to the University and its mission,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “It is a designation that further reinforces the legacy of an academic professional and their past, present and future role in championing the institution and students they serve.”

Dr. Trudy Hanson, who retired in 2021 as a professor of communication and head of the Department of Communication, was nominated by Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication, according to officials.

“For 31 years, Dr. Hanson positively impacted our students, program and faculty,” Schlegel wrote. “Dr. Hanson had high expectations of her students and held them to that standard. Our alumni continue to share how their educational experience prepared them for the real world.”

Officials added that Dr. Jim Owens, who retired in 2022 as professor of finance and WT’s Hodges Professor of Corporate Government, was nominated by Dr. Anne Macy, director of WT’s Amarillo National Bank School of Accounting, Economics, and Finance; Dr. Ryan S. Mattson associate professor of macroeconomics; and Jean Walker, instructor emeritus of finance and retired Jerry Miller Professor of Entrepreneurship.

“Dr. Owens is the exemplar of a WTAMU faculty member,” Macy wrote. “Over the ensuing decades, he taught every finance major and every master’s student in finance and economics in the College of Business. Dr. Owens provided those students with a sound financial management background coupled with a detailed knowledge of current applications through the core corporate finance classes.”

Dr. Jean Stuntz, who retired in 2022 as Regents Professor of History and founder of the Gender Studies Program, was nominated by Dr. Bruce Brasington, WT’s Twanna Caddell Powell Professor and Regents Professor, and Dr. Tim Bowman, head of WT’s Department of History, officials detailed.

“Dr. Stuntz showed a strong dedication to service during her time at WTAMU, serving on countless committees, the WTAMU Faculty Senate, and serving the wider profession in a number of important appointments, such as her time as president of the West Texas Historical Association,” Bowman wrote. “I find it difficult to imagine any other retired faculty member who is more deserving of emeritus status than Dr. Stuntz.”

Dr. Keith Price, who retired in 2022 as a professor of criminal justice and sociology, was nominated by Dr. Reed Welch, head of WT’s Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice and Dr. Eddie Henderson, WT’s Myrna Raffkind Professor of Global Education.

“Dr. Price had a major impact on the criminal justice program, the students and the many colleagues that were privileged to worked alongside him,” Welch said. “After many years of working in the Texas prison system, including as a warden, Dr. Price joined the WT faculty and influenced a generation of students and criminal justice professionals through his experience as both a practitioner and a Ph.D. in criminal justice.”

Officials noted that the emeritus faculty member nominations were approved by TAMUS at its meeting in August.