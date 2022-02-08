OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Four people, including three children, died on the scene and another person was injured during a Monday afternoon crash on I-40 in Oldham County, according to officials.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2016 Kenworth Truck tractor/semi-trailer was driving eastbound on I-40, around 12 miles west of Adrian, at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, a 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on the same road.

DPS reports described that the Yukon “was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes” and crashed head-on into the semi-trailer, before coming to rest in the center median on its passenger side.

DPS reported that the driver of the Yukon, 25-year-old Sabrina Watson of Edmond, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. A seven-year-old, a three-year-old, and an eight-month-old were also in the Yukon and also pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a local hospital.

DPS said that the crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. During the initial response to the crash, the road was closed to oncoming traffic.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.