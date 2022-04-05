AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday incident involving a stolen vehicle in northeast Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, members of the department’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) located a stolen vehicle parked at a residence in the 3300 block of north Bolton Street around 12 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they saw three people walk away from the vehicle and into a residence. According to the release, officers made contact with 25-year-old Jocelyn Hockaday and 57-year-old Jose Tarin Ballin who both came outside. Officers said 41-year-old Jose Galvan also exited the residence. At the same time, officers reported that 34-year-old Jaime Cuellar Grado jumped out of a window and fled on foot. Officers caught Grado "a short distance from the residence" and detained him.









According to the release, Grado was found to have a felony warrant for Theft of Materials and was arrested for the warrant, as well as a charge of “unauthorized use of a vehicle” and a charge for “evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction. Grado was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Ballin was charged with “tampering with evidence with intent to impair” and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Galvan was found to have three local municipal warrants and Hockaday was found to have one local municipal warrant. Both Galvan and Hockaday were booked into the Randall County Jail.

Officers also said that they located methamphetamine at the scene. The release said that the investigation is ongoing.