4 arrested after burglary in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were arrested for burglary by an Amarillo Police Officer in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on Tuesday, July 27, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

APD said that at 6:15 a.m. an Amarillo Police officer was stationed and working as a guard at an incident in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive, at the intersection of Overlook and Lenwood, when the department said the officer saw that a Dodge Challenger was driving recklessly at a high speed, eastbound on Overlook.

APD then said that the officer stopped the vehicle and there were four people in the vehicle, with 3 of the passengers holding plastic tubes filled with “miscellaneous” items. APD said that the items in the tubes led officers to a house in the 3500 block of Meadow Drive where it was found that entry had been forced to steal the items.

Justin Strube, 42, was arrested for “Burglary of a Habitation and Organized Criminal Activity,” Daniel Wright, 34, was arrested for “Burglary of a Habitation, Organized Criminal Activity, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” Caitlin Martin, 28, was arrested for “Burglary of a Habitation and Organized Criminal Activity,” and Eric Masias, 49, was arrested for “Burglary of a Habitation and Organized Criminal Activity,” APD listed. All suspects were booked into the Randall County Jail.