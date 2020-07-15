4 animals pulled from morning structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire on the 4700 block of Goodnight Trail around 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from an attic vent.

AFD said crews were able to confirm everyone was out of the building.

One dog and three cats were removed from the home. Two fo the cats received oxygen from firefighters. Officials said one of the cats was not able to be resuscitated.

The fire was called under control at 8:45 a.m.

No injuries to residents were reported.

The cause and damage estimates had not been reported at this time.

More from MyHighPlains.com: