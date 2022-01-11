4 Amarillo men arrested in online sting operation for ‘Online Solicitation of a Minor’

Update (10:51 a.m.):

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department confirmed that the city of Amarillo employee arrested by the Amarillo Police Department was Garrett Simpson. Simpson, along with three other Amarillo residents, was arrested on Online Solicitation of a Minor charges on Jan. 7.

“We are taking this matter seriously and it’s an ongoing investigation,” officials from the Amarillo Fire Department said in a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com.

Update (10:14 a.m.):

The city of Amarillo released a statement regarding the recent arrests made by the Amarillo Police Department for Online Solicitation of a Minor charges, one of which was a city of Amarillo employee.

“The city of Amarillo holds its employees to the highest standards of public service and fully supports the APD investigation into this matter,” the statement reads.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the city of Amarillo to confirm which of the four men arrested on Jan. 7 was a city employee and in its response, officials with the city did not confirm which of the men arrested was a city employee.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department arrested four individuals for a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor earlier this month after an online sting operation with state and federal officials.

According to a news release, the department arrested 33-year-old James Hayes, 42-year-old Christopher Quintana, 43-year-old Darrin Barnett and 25-year-old Garrett Simpson during the sting operation on Jan. 7. All were booked into the Potter County Jail with an Online Solicitation of a Minor charge.

Officials with the Special Victims Unit of the department, along with officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service as well as the Amarillo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations conducted an online sting operation within the Amarillo city limits, targeting “online predators in search of underage females for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts,” the release said.

The charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor is given when a person “over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly solicits a minor to meet another person, including the actor, with the intent that the minor will engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with the actor or another person,” the release said.

Officials with the department say that the investigations are ongoing for the four men charged on Jan. 7.