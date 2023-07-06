AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s time to pump some iron Amarillo!

“This is just a great way to bring more fitness to the Panhandle,” said Kevin Van Voris, owner of Contagion Athletics.

It’s the 3rd Annual 806 Bodybuilding Championship, going down July 22 and 23 at Contagion Athletics.

“We’ve got competitors coming all the way from El Paso this year. This year, we’re actually bringing three-time Mr. Olympia, Brandon Hendrickson, out for the event,” he said.

Competitors lay it all on the line in the powerlifting competition.

Van Voris told MyHighPlains.com that it’s about shining a different light on the city.

“For me, it’s just trying to make bigger and bigger names to Amarillo, and let them know that we do have a fitness community here, and we do have people that workout and take it seriously. And we do a really awesome competitors, whether it’s in bodybuilding or in powerlifting,” he explained.

Drake Pilgrim is one of those competitors.

“It helps me physically, mentally,” said Pilgrim, an amateur bodybuilder competing for the second year in the contest. “It helps me just get through the day, so much more comfortably. And I build friendships in the gym, I build friendships on stage.”

Pilgrim said preparing for the show’s taught him a lot about his body physically and mentally.

“It’s a little bit of trial and error, and you find out what works for you. Stick to it, adjust accordingly along the way, and you’ll find your way,” he noted.

For Van Voris, being able to keep everything in house just adds to an already pumped competition.

“It’s awesome that we have the facility in the space to do so usually places have to rent out like a hotel or something like that. So for us being able to have it on our turf on the inside, it’s gonna be a fun time,” he said.

Flexing and strong-arming in competition.

For more information on the 3rd Annual 806 Bodybuilding Championship, click here.