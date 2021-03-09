37 arrested in 2 day human trafficking enforcement operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that its Special Operations Division and partnered agencies lead a two-day human trafficking/prostitution enforcement operation on March 5 and 6, resulting in 37 arrests including “prostitution, promotion of prostitution, sexual assault, human trafficking, unlawfully carrying of a weapon (firearm), evading arrest, fail to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.”
Some investigations from this operation are still on-going and more arrests are expected, said the APD.
Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and the Lubbock Police Department aided on this project, said APD.
The APD said, “Detectives interview all arrestees of prostitution to identify human trafficking victims. Detectives ask the arrestees about others who are being trafficked, and any knowledge of underage victims. The Amarillo Police Department recognizes that human trafficking is a very real problem in Amarillo. The victims in these cases deserve to be treated like human beings and not property.”
The list of those reported arrested is as follows;
Kimberly Crawford- Prostitution
Michael Marra- Prostitution, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
Eric Lawrence- Prostitution
Krit Navasripoin- Prostitution
Jemal Wheeler- Prostitution
Aaliyah Molina-Solis- Prostitution, Warrant-Abandoning/Endangering a Child (Midland Co)
Ricky Smith- Prostitution
Jade Martinez- Prostitution
Isreal Hernandez- Prostitution
Jorge Montoya-Sanchez- Prostitution
Katherine Montoya- Prostitution
Jazron Jackson- Prostitution
Cortez Robinson- Promotion of Prostitution, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking
Vincent Puentes- Prostitution
Jason Bowles- Prostitution
Ronnie Wetzel- Prostitution
Timothy King- Prostitution w/ previous convictions
Luis Perez Lazaro- Prostitution
Trisstin Rogers- Prostitution
Brittany Hadaway- Prostitution
Sarah Edwards- Prostitution, Warrant-Parole Violation
Charles Gowin- Prostitution
Gerardo Ruiz- Prostitution
Jose Moreno- Prostitution
Javier Villegas- Prostitution
Brian Avila- Prostitution
William Young- Prostitution
James Hayes- Prostitution
Lili Gilbreth- Prostitution
Andrew Huerta- Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
John Hall- Prostitution
Jonathan Morrison- Prostitution
Stephen Conway- Prostitution
Gabriel Lopez- Prostitution
William Gallegos- Prostitution, Evading Arrest
Brice Fletcher- Prostitution
Jennifer Harvey- Prostitution
