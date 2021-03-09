37 arrested in 2 day human trafficking enforcement operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that its Special Operations Division and partnered agencies lead a two-day human trafficking/prostitution enforcement operation on March 5 and 6, resulting in 37 arrests including “prostitution, promotion of prostitution, sexual assault, human trafficking, unlawfully carrying of a weapon (firearm), evading arrest, fail to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.”

Some investigations from this operation are still on-going and more arrests are expected, said the APD.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and the Lubbock Police Department aided on this project, said APD.

The APD said, “Detectives interview all arrestees of prostitution to identify human trafficking victims. Detectives ask the arrestees about others who are being trafficked, and any knowledge of underage victims. The Amarillo Police Department recognizes that human trafficking is a very real problem in Amarillo. The victims in these cases deserve to be treated like human beings and not property.”

The list of those reported arrested is as follows;

Kimberly Crawford- Prostitution

Michael Marra- Prostitution, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Eric Lawrence- Prostitution

Krit Navasripoin- Prostitution

Jemal Wheeler- Prostitution

Aaliyah Molina-Solis- Prostitution, Warrant-Abandoning/Endangering a Child (Midland Co)

Ricky Smith- Prostitution

Jade Martinez- Prostitution

Isreal Hernandez- Prostitution

Jorge Montoya-Sanchez- Prostitution

Katherine Montoya- Prostitution

Jazron Jackson- Prostitution

Cortez Robinson- Promotion of Prostitution, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking

Vincent Puentes- Prostitution

Jason Bowles- Prostitution

Ronnie Wetzel- Prostitution

Timothy King- Prostitution w/ previous convictions

Luis Perez Lazaro- Prostitution

Trisstin Rogers- Prostitution

Brittany Hadaway- Prostitution

Sarah Edwards- Prostitution, Warrant-Parole Violation

Charles Gowin- Prostitution

Gerardo Ruiz- Prostitution

Jose Moreno- Prostitution

Javier Villegas- Prostitution

Brian Avila- Prostitution

William Young- Prostitution

James Hayes- Prostitution

Lili Gilbreth- Prostitution

Andrew Huerta- Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

John Hall- Prostitution

Jonathan Morrison- Prostitution

Stephen Conway- Prostitution

Gabriel Lopez- Prostitution

William Gallegos- Prostitution, Evading Arrest

Brice Fletcher- Prostitution

Jennifer Harvey- Prostitution