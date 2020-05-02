34 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Saturday, May 2.

The OSDH also confirmed the county’s second death related to the virus, as well as 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries to 56.

With the 34 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 172 confirmed cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:06 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver13
Briscoe1
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam122
Deaf Smith3411
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3635138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter684967
Quay41
Randall256364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas172256
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,77824386
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss