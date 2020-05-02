34 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Saturday, May 2.

The OSDH also confirmed the county’s second death related to the virus, as well as 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries to 56.

With the 34 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 172 confirmed cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:06 p.m. on May 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 13 – – Briscoe 1 – – Carson 2 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 – 2 Deaf Smith 34 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 14 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 363 5 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 684 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 256 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 172 2 56 Union 3 – – Wheeler 8 – 1 TOTAL 1,778 24 386

