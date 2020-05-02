34 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Texas County on Saturday, May 2.
The OSDH also confirmed the county’s second death related to the virus, as well as 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries to 56.
With the 34 additional cases confirmed today, Texas County now has a total of 172 confirmed cases.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:06 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|13
|–
|–
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|34
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|363
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|684
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|256
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|172
|2
|56
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,778
|24
|386
