32nd Bowl For Kids’ Sake Cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After much thought, consideration and deliberation Big Brothers Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle (BBBSTxPan) Board of Directors and staff made the decision cancel their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

The original event was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020. BBBSTxPan originally decided to postpone the event to a later date, however, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors though it would best to cancel the event entirely. The health and safety of the sponsors, supporters, community and the BBBS Family, is of the utmost importance.

“This is the largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle, and we are deeply saddened by the fact we must cancel our event”, said Lori Crofford, Resource Development Director. “Bowl For Kids’ Sake provides the needed funds for our professionally supported one-to-one mentoring matches. The cost to support a new Big/Little match for one year is $1200.”

Due to the event being cancelled, BBBSTxPan will host an online raffle to help raise extra funds for the agency. The raffle will include 13 different packages including a Weekend Getaway package with two roundtrip Southwest Airline tickets and two tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The raffle will start June 1st, and tickets will be $10. For more information visit panhandlebigs.org.

The staff at BBBSTxPan will be contacting all sponsors and bowling teams, to make them aware of the cancellation. If you have any questions about your teams, sponsorships, or our online raffle please contact us at 806-351-2210. Please note the office is closed and staff are working remotely from home. Phone messages are checked on a regular basis and phone calls will be returned as soon as possible.

